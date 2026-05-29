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Home / Ludhiana / Eid al-Adha: A tapestry of faith, fraternity

Eid al-Adha: A tapestry of faith, fraternity

Shahi Imam, politicians extend greetings, foreign students join prayers

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:48 AM May 29, 2026 IST
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Muslims offer prayers at Jama Masjid to mark Eid al-Adha in Ludhiana on Thursday. Himanshu Mahajan
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The morning light over Field Ganj Chowk fell gently on domes of the historic Jama Masjid, where devotion and festivity converged in a scene both timeless and immediate. By 9 am, the courtyard was alive with worshippers bowing in unison, their prayers weaving a rhythm of faith that echoed across the city. Eid al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, unfolded not merely as a ritual but as a living dialogue of unity, drawing thousands into its embrace.

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The Shahi Imam of Punjab, addressing the congregation, underscored the essence of sacrifice beyond ritual. “Neither blood nor flesh reaches Allah, but the sincerity of intent does,” he reminded, urging believers to surrender pride, arrogance and false grandeur along with their offerings.

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The celebrations bore an international hue as foreign students also joined the prayers. Muhammad Tukur from Nigeria spoke of finding the fraternity far from home. “We are more than 10 persons visiting the place. Seeing temples and gurdwaras alongside mosque fills me with joy,” he said.

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Political representatives too marked their presence. MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi hailed the Jama Masjid as a symbol of Ludhiana’s communal spirit. Here mosque, temple, gurdwara and church stand shoulder to shoulder. “it is the beauty of Punjab, our festivals are occasions of collective joy,” he said.

MLA Madan Lal Bagga echoed the sentiments, likening Punjab’s brotherhood to a bouquet enriched by many colours.

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Adding to the chorus of voices, city resident Mohammad Arif, a shopkeeper from Field Ganj, reflected on the spirit of shared meals. “Eid is not complete till we all friends and family sit together, share food from the same plate. That is the real joy, our tables become symbols of brotherhood,” he said.

Meanwhile, Shahi Imam of Punjab, in a social media post, extended Eid al-Adha greetings to PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring but added a sharp note of sarcasm. He remarked that though invitations from Jama Masjid reach him every Eid, Warring never attends the event. The Imam cautioned that during election campaigns, he should refrain from projecting himself as a secular leader.

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