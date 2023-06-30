Eid al-Adha celebrated with fervour

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 29

The festival of Eid al-Adha was celebrated with religious fervour in the city, with thousands of Muslims offering prayers at the Jama Masjid in Field Ganj today.

Punjab Shahi Imam Maulana Usman Rehmani said on the occasion that the festival reminds the community about the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim and gives a message for being ready to sacrifice.

The imam exhorted Muslims to believe in love and brotherhood and oppose those trying to disturb the peace of the state.

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot: Eid-al-Adha was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety by all sections of the Muslim community at various eidgahs and mosques of the area. Preachers of the community and ulemas led the Islamic devotees while praying for communal harmony and universal prosperity.

MP Amar Singh Boparai, MLAs Jaswant Gajjanmajra, Hakam Thekedar and Manwinder Giaspura, former legislators Lakhvir Singh and Iqbal Singh Jhoondan and Raikot MC chief Sudarshan Joshi greeted their Muslim friends on the occasion.

Councillors Mohammad Imran, Aman Afridi and former councilor Issa Mohammad said Muslims of the area vowed to work for strengthening social ties with all sections of the society. — OC