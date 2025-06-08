Eid celebrated with fervour in city

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, hundreds of Muslims gathered on Saturday outside the Jama Masjid to offer namaz. Dressed in their best, Muslims in good numbers gathered along with their children to mark the celebrations.

Shahi Imam, Punjab, Maulana Usman Rahmani Ludhiana, extended his wishes on the occasion. Leaders from different political parties reached Jama Masjid to congratulate their Muslim brothers.

The Shahi Imam said the day gives the people a message to be ready for the sacrifice as and when needed for the welfare of the humanity. He said Punjab was a land of love, affection and brotherhood and those who wanted to disturb peace in the state would never be successful.