DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Eid celebrated with fervour in city

Eid celebrated with fervour in city

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:21 AM Jun 08, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Children greet each other on Eid al-Adha outside Jama Masjid on Saturday. HIMANSHU MAHAJAN
Advertisement

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, hundreds of Muslims gathered on Saturday outside the Jama Masjid to offer namaz. Dressed in their best, Muslims in good numbers gathered along with their children to mark the celebrations.

Advertisement

Shahi Imam, Punjab, Maulana Usman Rahmani Ludhiana, extended his wishes on the occasion. Leaders from different political parties reached Jama Masjid to congratulate their Muslim brothers.

The Shahi Imam said the day gives the people a message to be ready for the sacrifice as and when needed for the welfare of the humanity. He said Punjab was a land of love, affection and brotherhood and those who wanted to disturb peace in the state would never be successful.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts