Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with fervour in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 22

The morning air had a festive aura today as it was filled with prayers and blessings during the Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan. Roads outside the mosques at Field Gunj, Sunet and Civil Lines were filled with people from the Muslim community offering their prayers.

Bonhomie: Children greet each other on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr in Ludhiana. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan

Devotees offering prayers in crisp new white clothes and caps, the scene presented a harmonious view with people greeting each other by hugging and wishing “Eid Mubarak”. After prayers, people rushed to the nearby located sweet shops to buy sweets for their families.

Sweetmeat shops had made special seviyaan and rasmalai and special stalls were set up near mosques. The road outside the city’s oldest Jama Masjid mosque was full of people rejoicing and relishing favourite delicacies.

“In my breakfast today, I had sheer khurma in which seviyyan are cooked with dates and milk and our family had it before offering Eid prayers. Today is the day full of sweetness as my mother has prepared lot of sweet dishes and we will be exchanging it with our relatives and many guests will also be visiting us today,” said Inaya, a ten-year-old girl from Civil Lines.

After offering prayers at Jama Masjid, the Shahi Imam of Punjab said the month of Ramzan is a sacred month in the faith of Islam.