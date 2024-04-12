Eid-ul-Fitr celebrated with fervour in region

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, April 11

Devotees offered the Eid namaz at Eidgahs on Thursday, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

People raise slogans in support of the under-fire Gazans, outside Jama Masjid in Ludhiana

Also known as ‘Meethi Eid’, the festival was celebrated with fervour and gaiety by the Muslim community in the region.

After accomplishing the obligatory duties of Zakat, Fitrah and Eidee, Muslims gathered at various Eidgahs at Delhiz Road (Ahmedgarh), Bassian Road (Raikot), Rohira, Kanganwal, Baurhai, Dehliz, Kilaraipur and Kup villages and offered community prayers.

While the preparations for the festival began many days ago, formal celebrations commenced with community namaz organised at various Eidgahs and mosques.

All roads and streets leading to mosques and Eidgahs worship had been illuminated spectacularly a two days ahead of the festival. Preachers of the community, Ulemas and leaders led the enthusiasts while praying for communal harmony and universal prosperity. Preachers and Ulemas said Eid was a pious reward for Muslims observing the rozas. They were called upon to embrace even their enemies, forgiving their mistakes and misdeeds.

Social and political activists led by MP Dr Amar Singh Boparai, legislators Hakam Singh Thekedar, Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Manvinder Singh Giaspura, former MLA Iqbal Singh Jhoondan, former Municipal Council President Suraj Mohammad, block president Deepak Sharma and Raikot MC Chief Sudarshan Joshi greeted their Muslim friends on the occasion.

Appreciating the gesture of the office-bearers and activists of various social and religious organisations on the occasion, Muslim leaders led by councillor Aman Afridi said Muslims of the area had also vowed to work to strengthen social ties with all sections of society.

Ludhiana: Eid was celebrated with religious fervour, with thousands of Muslims offering namaz at Jama Masjid, Field Ganj here today. Expressing solidarity with the war-hit Gazans, many devotees were seen carrying Palestinian flags.

Maulana Mohammad Usman Rehmani, the Shahi Imam, congratulated one and all on this occasion.

He also condemned Israel for attacking and snatching lives of thousands of Palestinians. The Shahi Imam said Israel’s autocratic attitude must not be tolerated. He urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to send relief material and stocks in large quantities to the people of Gaza, who had lost everything in the attacks by the Israeli forces.

AAP leaders Madan Lal Bagga and Pappi Prashar and BJP leader Amarjit Singh Tikka were also present on the occasion.

