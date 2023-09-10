Eight arrested for attacking, opening fire at man

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 9

The Shimlapuri police today claimed to have arrested eight persons who had attacked a man and also fired gunshots at him.

The police seized a car, a motorcycle and sharp weapons from the suspects.

They have been identified as Rajat, alias Kaddu, of Shimlapuri, Vishal, alias Goli, of Gobind Nagar, Deepak Kumar of New Shimlapuri, Sahil Tiwari of Gobind Nagar, Shivam of Kalgidhar Marg, Vikas, alias Gunnu, of Daba Colony, Manav of New Shimlapuri and Amandeep Singh.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Sandeep Wadhera while addressing the media said on September 3 Tanishpreet, his cousin Jaskirat and friend Lovepreet went to the Chimney road area to eat some fast food. Tanishpreet had arguments with Deepak over some issue following which the latter called his aides who attacked him and his friend and cousin.

Wadhera said after the victims were rushed to the hospital for treatment, key accused Deepak went to the house of Tanishpreet where he fired shots at his aunt. Fortunately, she did not suffer any bullet injury.

The ACP said after getting a tip-off about whereabouts of the suspects, raids were conducted and they were nabbed. Four suspects Sumit, alias Bakri, Navdeep, Karan and Ashu were still at large and raids were on to nab them.

Among the nabbed suspects, Deepak has a criminal past as two cases of drug smuggling were registered against him in the past in which he came out on bail.