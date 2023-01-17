Eight arrested for creating ruckus at Civil Hospital

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 16

The police arrested eight persons for allegedly creating ruckus at the Civil Hospital here. The police said two groups had clashed over kite flying on January 13 and members of both groups later reached the hospital to get medico-legal report (MLR) for legal proceedings.

The members of both groups are accused of creating ruckus at the hospital emergency and they also threatened each other. Their activities created fear and panic among the public and patients at the hospital, the police said.

On the complaint filed by ASI Gurinder Singh, a case under Sections 160, 353, 186, 341, 323, 506, and 149 of the IPC has been registered at the Division Number 2 police station on Sunday against the suspects.

According to the police, Naveen Verma along with his friends was flying kites from his house rooftop at Harbanspura and his neighbour Sahil Verma along with his friends was also flying a kite from the rooftop of his house. Meanwhile, both groups entered into a scuffle and they received injuries, the police said.

The police said the members of one group — Naveen, Ramesh, Shubam, Ajay Verma, Ankush, and Sanyog — visited the Civil Hospital around 7 pm. Thereafter, the members of the other group — Sahil Verma, Golu, Karan, Karan’s father, Tarun Dhingra, Sunny Verma, Keshav Pal, and Aaditya Kochar along with 5-7 unidentified persons — also reached the hospital. Both groups then entered into a scuffle again at the hospital, the police said.

SHO Division Number 2 Arshpreet Kaur said eight of the suspects, Sanyog Dubey, Ajay Verma, Ramesh Kumar, Shubam Katyal, Naveen Verma, Sahil Verma, Aaditya Kochar and Karan, had been arrested by the police. The efforts were on to arrest the remaining miscreants in the case.