Eight arrested in snatching, theft cases

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, October 11

The police have arrested four persons for snatching and an equal number of miscreants in theft cases from various places in the city on Monday and recovered three stolen motorcycles and a snatched mobile phone from them.

The four suspects arrested in snatching incidents, identified as Vicky Kumar, Manpreet Kumar, Akash Kumar and Rahul, all residents of Pakhowal Road, were nabbed from near Water Tank in Gurdev Nagar on Monday when they were going to sell snatched and stolen mobile phones.

The police said one motorcycle (bearing registration no. PB 08D 2535), a mobile phone and one ‘datar’ (sword) were recovered from the suspects, who were booked under Sections 379-B(2) and 34 of the IPC.

In the other incidents, the police arrested three persons, Hardeep Singh and Deepak Yadav, residents of Daba, and Baljeet Singh of Haibowal, with a stolen motorcycle (PB 10ED 8278) from near Malhotra Palace on GT Road on Monday. The suspects have been booked under Sections 379 and 411 of the IPC. Varinder Kumar, a resident of Baba Deep Singh Nagar, was nabbed on Monday near Water Tank in Sherpur and a stolen Hero Splendor motorcycle was recovered from him. The police have booked the suspects under various Sections 379 and 411 IPC.

Reliance store burgled

A security guard, along with two-three other unidentified persons, was booked by the police under Sections 457, 380 and 34 of the IPC for allegedly committing a theft in the grocery section of Reliance Smart store at Silver Arc Mall on Ferozepur Road here on the intervening night of October 9 and 10. As per a complaint lodged by manager of the store Mohit Kamboj, a resident of New Sant Nagar, the store was closed on the night of October 9. “When we reached the next morning, the stock of dry fruits was missing from the store, On checking the CCTV camera footage, we found that the security guard and a few others had committed the theft,” he said.