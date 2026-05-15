Eight booked for kidnapping tea vendor, relative after over two-month probe

Accusing a man of stealing gold, eight persons introducing themselves as CIA employees, brutally beat up a tea vendor, tied his hands and feet and threw him into the boot of a car. They also bundled a student, who had come to rescue his relative, into another car and took him away.

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The youth managed to escape from the clutches of the miscreants and lodged a complaint at the Sarabha Nagar police station. On the complaint of Mohammad Sabar Khan, a resident of Basant City, Pakhowal Road, the police registered a case against the eight unidentified suspects.

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Khan said his maternal uncle, Tajuddin, a resident of Ranchi Colony, runs a tea shop in the Rajguru Nagar area. On February 21, when Tajuddin was present at his shop, eight persons came in two cars. The suspects started beating Tajuddin, claiming that they were CIA employees and that he had stolen a large quantity of gold.

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“My uncle managed to inform me about the incident over phone. When I reached the scene, I saw the suspects were tying my uncle’s hands and feet. Afterwards, they put him into the car’s boot. When I stepped forward to rescue him, they put me in the second car,” the complainant said.

Sabar said: “Following which, they took us to a farmhouse in Kheri Chameri, where they began torturing us.”

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He said while sitting in the car, he had already sent his location to another uncle. The latter and other people followed them to the farmhouse and started recording a video. The suspects got into an argument with them and fled the scene. Later, both of them escaped from their clutches and brought the entire matter to the notice of the Sarabha Nagar police.

After over two months of investigation, the police registered a case against the eight unidentified suspects. The police said they were searching for the culprits and they would be arrested soon. The motive of the kidnapping would be known after their arrest.