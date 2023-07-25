Eight dengue positive cases, Health Dept on alert

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, July 24

Eight person have tested positive for dengue till now in the district making the health department pull up its socks to tackle any untoward situation. As part of the measures, a 20-bed dengue ward has been set up at the Civil Hospital and a six-bed ward has been set up at MCH Vardhman.

A total of 1,25,992 houses have been visited by the health department to check mosquitoe larvae which was detected in 681 houses. A total of 2,95,961 containers were checked and larvae was found in 699.

Every year, dengue and malaria cases are reported in the district and the department needs to be prepared in advance. It is only after the arrival of the monsoon that the department sets up teams for checking the breeding of mosquitoes.

After the recent floods, the Deputy Commissioner directed the Municipal Corporation to start fogging. Both the health department and Municipal Corporation were asked to work in close coordination and plan well in advance.

For 20 towns and 907 villages in Ludhiana district, there are only 38 breeding checkers working with the health department at present of which 24 are working in urban areas and 14 in rural areas. The number of breeding checkers appointed are not sufficient for the size of the population. Since the migrant influx in the industrial town is more, the spread of diseases is also likely to be more as they live in watertight compartments amidst insanitary conditions.

In the coming days, 12 more breeding checkers are expected to be appointed. A team comprising multipurpose health worker, breeding checkers and a supervisor conducts the checking to create awareness among the people and destroy the larvae wherever it is found. District Epidemiologist Dr Sheetal Narang said that they do not have permanent breeding checkers and they are appointed only for a few months. “Teams are conducting surveillance in the district to counter the spread of vector-borne diseases,” she said.

On the other hand, breeding checkers wished their services could be regularised so that the plan of checking can be carried out in an effective manner. “We work as daily wagers and are appointed only for a few months. If we are regularised, work can be started well in advance,” said a breeding checker.

It was only after the floods that the MC was asked to start fogging and there are still many areas which are waiting for the fogging to start. The Municipal Corporation says it is waiting for the green signal from the health department to start the process.

Dr Dalbir Singh Rainu, District Assistant Malaria Officer, said the health department is regularly conducting a checking and most of the times, larvae is found at the back of the fridge.

