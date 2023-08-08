Eight head of cattle electrocuted

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 7

A tragic event occurred in Jaspalon village near Khanna this morning in which eight head of cattle were electrocuted. As per residents, an electric wire had fallen into water accumulated on the road. Coming in contact with water, the cattle were electrocuted.

The incident occurred around 6:30 am when a cattle herder was leading them back to their shelter. The herder rushed to check on them but he also suffered an electric shock. Fortunately, he managed to get out of water safely. The police were informed about the incident.