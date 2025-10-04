DT
Eight hospitals get Transcutaneous Bilirubin meter for newborn care

Eight hospitals get Transcutaneous Bilirubin meter for newborn care

The TcB meter offers a non-invasive, pain-free method to measure bilirubin levels

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:16 AM Oct 04, 2025 IST
Representational Photo.
Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain handed over state-of-the-art Transcutaneous Bilirubin (TcB) meters to eight government hospitals in the district, significantly enhancing neonatal care.

The Sub-Divisional Hospitals (SDHs) in Samrala, Raikot, Jagraon, and Khanna, along with Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Sudhar and Sahnewal, and Urban Community Health Centres (UCHCs) in Vardhman and Jawaddi, will now use these advanced devices to screen newborns for jaundice. The TcB meter offers a non-invasive, pain-free method to measure bilirubin levels, enabling faster diagnosis of the disease and reducing discomfort for infants, while ensuring immediate treatment.

Deputy Commissioner Jain expressed gratitude to IDBI Bank for sponsoring the initiative, highlighting the transformative impact of the equipment. “These TcB meters are a game-changer for the newborn care, ensuring accurate, pain-free screenings and timely interventions,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Civil Surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur emphasised that the devices would elevate childcare standards across sub-divisional and other government hospitals in the district. “This technology will improve outcomes for newborns and support families by minimising invasive procedures,” the Civil Surgeon said. — TNS

