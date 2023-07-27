Eight illegal structures razed

Ludhiana, July 26

The Municipal Corporation today demolished eight illegal structures in different areas of the city, including an under-construction colony along the Barewal road.

MC officials said demolition drives were organised in areas that fall under the Zone A and D of the MC. These illegal structures included five shops and a commercial hall being constructed near the Karabara chowk and commercial halls along the Circular road.

Officials said action was taken against these structures as the owners were taking up construction works without getting the building plan approved from the civic body. The officials stated that during the demolition drive against the illegal under-construction colony along the Barewal road, the civic body team also snapped the illegal sewer connection of the colony.

The MC officials had come to know about the illegal construction of the colony, which was being constructed on agricultural land, during a routine inspection.

The civic body teams also took action against an encroachment by a building owner upon a portion of the road in the South City area and demolished the pavement that was constructed on the road, they added.