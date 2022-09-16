Eight more contract virus in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 15

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, eight persons tested positive for Covid while no loss of life due to the virus was reported in the district on Thursday.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said now, a total of 1,13,502 persons have tested positive and 3,016 patients lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

There were 65 active cases on Thursday, of which 60 have been asked to isolate themselves in their homes while five are admitted to private hospitals.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid patients is 97.29 per cent.

On Thursday, samples of 2,936 suspected patients were sent for testing, the results of which are expected shortly.