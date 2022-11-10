Eight nabbed for gambling in Ludhiana, Rs 3 lakh seized

Ludhiana, November 9
The Police Division 6 busted a gambling racket with the arrest of eight persons and seized Rs 3 lakh from the spot.
The suspects have been identified as Virkant of Kartar Nagar, Karanvir of Basant Vihar, Gurpreet Singh of Field Ganj, Rahul of Hargobind Nagar, Sandeep Kumar of Ranjit Park, Ramesh Kumar of Mochpura, Ankur Kumar of Shimlapuri and Jaswinder Singh of Vishawkarma Colony. A case under the Gambling Act was registered against them on Tuesday.
Investigating officer ASI Amarjit Singh said the police got a tip-off that a group of persons was gambling at the house of Balwinder Singh Bhatt in Guru Arjan Dev Nagar. Following which, the police party conducted a raid and caught the suspects red-handed while gambling. The police also seized Rs 3 lakh from the spot.
