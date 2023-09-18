Eight teams to compete in hockey tourney

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, September 17

Eight hockey teams will battle it out in the S Arjan Singh Bhullar Cup to be organised at Olympian Prithipal Singh Hockey Stadium, Punjab Agricultural University campus, from September 18 to 20.

Teams include Eknoor Hockey Academy of Tehang, Round Glass Hockey Centre of Kila Raipur, Friends Sports Club of Roomi, Round Glass Hockey Academy of Mohali, SGPC Hockey Academy of Amritsar, Young Sports Academy of Dholan, SGGTB Hockey Academy of Chachrari and Malwa Hockey Academy of Ludhiana will be seen in action during the three-day tournament to be held on knock-out basis.

