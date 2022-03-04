Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 3

Eight persons have tested positive for Covid while no death due to the virus was reported in the district on Thursday.

A total of 1,09,698 persons have tested positive for the virus so far since March 2020 while 2,276 patients from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.

The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.88 per cent today and there were 48 active cases in the district and 40 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.

At present, there are nine patients admitted to various private and government hospitals, of which eight belong to Ludhiana district and one is from other district. Today, no patient was on ventilator support.

Till date, a total of 33,25,536 samples have been taken, of which 32,01,124 were found negative.

Samples of 3,791 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.