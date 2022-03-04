Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana, March 3
Eight persons have tested positive for Covid while no death due to the virus was reported in the district on Thursday.
A total of 1,09,698 persons have tested positive for the virus so far since March 2020 while 2,276 patients from the district have succumbed to the virus till now.
The recovery rate of Covid-19 patients was 97.88 per cent today and there were 48 active cases in the district and 40 were asked to isolate themselves at their homes by the Health Department.
At present, there are nine patients admitted to various private and government hospitals, of which eight belong to Ludhiana district and one is from other district. Today, no patient was on ventilator support.
Till date, a total of 33,25,536 samples have been taken, of which 32,01,124 were found negative.
Samples of 3,791 suspected patients were sent for testing today, the results of which are expected shortly.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Europe's largest nuclear plant in Ukraine on fire after Russian shelling
The plant accounts for about one quarter of Ukraine's power ...
Russia, Ukraine agree on safe corridors for evacuating civilians
Moscow promises help as India scales up evacuation | 3,000 I...
US stance on Russia's security interests hypocritical: Bernie Sanders
'For last 200 years, US operated under Monroe Doctrine which...
Dialogue only way to resolve Ukraine crisis: PM Modi at Quad meet
Focus on boosting stability, prosperity, peace in Indo-Pacif...
Of 900 pupils from state, 62 back home from Ukraine so far: Punjab Govt
150-200 more in transit, may return today, says nodal office...