Eight test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 9

The Health Department on Wednesday confirmed eight fresh cases of Covid-19 from the district. Also, one patient from outside the district tested positive for the virus.

Civil Surgeon Dr SP Singh said a total of 1,09,722 positive cases from Ludhiana and 14,724 from other districts or states have been reported here till date.

He said a total of 2,277 patients from Ludhiana and 1,125 patients belonging to other districts or states have died of the virus here till date. There were 32 active cases in the district on Wednesday. Of them, 26 patients were under home isolation.