Eight trains cancelled due to traffic block

Ludhiana, September 12
The Northern Railway has announced that eight trains will remain cancelled due to a power and traffic block at platform No. 4 at Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi station for the repair of a washable apron in Jhansi division.
The Durg-Jammu Tawi Express (12549) will remain cancelled on September 22, 24 and 29 while the Jammu Tawi-Durg Express (12550) will be suspended on September 14, 21 and 28.
The Firozpur Cantt-Chhindwara Express (14624) will be suspended from September 11 to 29 while the Chhindwara-Firozpur Cantt Express (14625) will remain cancelled from September 12 to 30.
The Korba-Amritsar Express (18237) has been cancelled from September 11 to 28 while the Amritsar-Korba Express (18238) has been cancelled from September 13 to 30.
The Durg-Udhampur Express (20847) will be cancelled September 13, 20 and 27 while the Udhampur-Durg Express (20848) has been suspended for September 14, 21 and 28.
