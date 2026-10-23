Ludhiana: Ekamnoor Singh wins gold in 50-metre hurdles

Ekamnoor Singh, a student of Class III at Guru Nanak International Public School (GNIPS), brought laurels to the institute by clinching a gold medal in the 50-metre hurdles at an athletics meet held at Jesus Sacred Heart School, South City, Ludhiana.

Congratulating Ekamnoor on his accomplishment, school Principal Kamalvir Kaur lauded his dedication and sporting spirit. She encouraged him to continue working hard, remain focused on his goals and strive for excellence in future competitions.

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