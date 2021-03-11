Eknoor Academy, Rampur Chhanna Centre record wins in hockey league

Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 16

Eknoor Academy, Taing and Rampur Chhanna Hockey Centre, Amargarh, recorded victories to secure berths in the quarterfinals of the sub-junior (U-12) section during the ongoing Olympian Prithipal Singh Seven-a-Side Hockey League at Jarkhar village on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla Road, 15 km from here, on Sunday night.

In the weekend league being organised by Mata Sahib Kaur Sports Charitable Trust under the floodlights, Eknoor Academy proved too good for Kila Raipur School XI as they came out triumphant hands down (10-0) while Rampur Chhanna Hockey Centre toiled hard to wrap up the issue 4-3 against Rampur Hockey Centre, Doraha.

In the senior section, Kila Raipur XI overpowered Rampur Hockey Club 4-3 and Friends Club, Roomi, beat Taing Hockey Centre 8-3 to book their places in the knock-out stage.

Ahbab Singh Grewal, chief spokesperson, Aam Adami Party, Raj Kumar Aggarwal, a businessman and sports promoter and sarpanch Harnek Singh Ladian were guests of honour of the day.