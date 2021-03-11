Elderly couple killed in accident in Ludhiana

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 15

A couple, Raghbir Singh (75) and his wife Surjit Kaur (72), died on the spot when a speeding bus of Rajdhani Transport hit the TVS Scooty they were riding from behind at Ladhran cut near the Neelon Canal bridge in the district today.

The deceased couple belonged to Gurditpura village, near Doraha, and they were going from Samrala towards their village.

Samrala police officials said the bus of Rajdhani Travels was going from Muktsar to Mohali and its driver has been identified as Malkiat Singh, resident of Jassoana in Muktsar district. A case under Sections 279, 304-A and 427 of the IPC has been registered against the bus driver and the police are making efforts to arrest him.

Meanwhile, post-mortem of the bodies of the accident victims was conducted at the Civil Hospital and the bodies were handed over to the family for cremation.