A former sarpanch was mauled to death by stray dogs at Pabbian village in Jagraon in Ludhiana. Late on Wednesday night, he got up to go to the washroom when dogs surrounded the man and mauled him. Since he was alone, his screams were not heard by anyone. Being elderly, he was unable to defend himself and died on the spot.

Advertisement

The canines mauled the entire body and had eaten one arm and one leg of the victim, leaving only bones.

Advertisement

The deceased was identified as Jagdish Singh (80), a resident of Pabbian village. However, it is not the first case of death due to dog bite in the village, fifteen days ago, a man was mauled to death by dogs.

Advertisement

According to villagers, former sarpanch Jagdish Singh had been staying alone in a motor room on his farm for a long time. He served as a sarpanch for about 40 years.

Jagraj Singh Titu, head of the Baba Siddha Sports Club in Pabbian village, said the police were informed. However, the villagers and relatives had already performed the last rites before their arrival. The deceased’s body was deteriorating badly due to the heat as the dogs had already eaten his arm and leg.

Advertisement

Villagers alleged that packs of stray dogs had been attacking people and livestock for a long time. They complained to the administration and departments concerned several times but no effective action had been taken to address the issue.

The villagers demanded that the administration should launch a special campaign to capture stray dogs and ensure their proper management. They said if concrete steps were not taken on time, more serious incidents could occur in the future.

The residents alleged that the fear of stray dogs had become so severe that people were avoiding going out of their homes after dark. They warned that if the administration fails to address the menace, the villagers would be forced to protest and launch a big struggle. The ongoing incidents have also raised questions about the functioning of the Municipal Council and the administration.

Past incidents

July 2026: Fifteen days ago in Pabbian village of Jagraon, a resident of Bihar was mauled to death by dogs. Ramesh Mandal, a 35-year-old migrant worker from Purnia district of Bihar, was mauled to death. Ramesh had come to transplant paddy in the fields. He was sleeping on the roof of the tubewell room with his fellow labourers in late hours. Late at night, when he received a call on his mobile phone, he went to the fields while talking. He was surrounded by over 12 stray dogs roaming around the nearby hadda rodi (animal carcass dumping ground). The dogs severely mauled his neck, face and body.

May: A pack of stray dogs attacked a daily wager in Khanna, Ludhiana district. The labourer tried to defend himself but the dogs’ bit him severely. The deceased was identified as Ram Ishwar (35).

April: A suspected rabies-infected dog attacked a three-year-old girl, Mandeep Kaur, while she was playing outside in Machhiwara. The dog inflicted deep wounds on the girl’s face and head.

December 2025: In Gandhi Colony, Model Gram, a stray dog attacked morning walkers and passers-by. The canine bit around 10 persons, including two children, who were hospitalised.

October 2025: Stray dogs carried out a series of attacks in several areas in Khanna. A total of 29 persons, mostly young children, were admitted to the Government Civil Hospital in Khanna between two days with dog bites. The attacks occurred in densely populated areas such as Amloh Road, Dasehra mela ground, Krishna Nagar and Sabzi Mandi.