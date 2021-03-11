Elderly loses Rs 26.50L in cyber fraud

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 19

A 77-year-old man, Ramesh Saggar, of Vikas Nagar, Pakhowal road, was duped by a cyber criminal of Rs 26.50 lakh. The accused posed himself as the son-in-law of the victim and urged the latter to send the money to some account number, stating that he would return the same in a few days.

It was only when the victim enquired from his son-in-law about the money, the former was shocked to know that his son-in-law had never called him and asked for money.

The Dugri have police registered a case of cheating and criminal conspiracy against seven persons involved in the crime namely Bisha Mandal of Assam, Husnara Imtiyaz of Manipur, Pankaj Khushwaha of Bhopal, Doblew of Manipur, Vikas of Manipur, Meera of UP and Dashrath.

The complainant, advocate Vipan Saggar, the victim’s son, said on April 18, his father Ramesh Saggar had received a phone call from a mobile number and the caller introduced himself as his son-in-law.

“After my father got convinced that the caller was his son-in-law, the accused asked my father to transfer Rs 26.50 lakh to some account number as he needs the money urgently. A few days later when my father enquired from his son-in-law about the money, he was shocked to know that he latter had never called him for money, “ the complainant alleged.

The complainant said on April 23, they formally lodged a police complaint and a case was registered yesterday against the seven accused identified by the police after investigation.

Investigating officer inspector Gaganpreet Singh said a probe was on to trace the accused involved in the racket.

The police said the booked accused had together hatched a conspiracy to loot money from the elderly man of Ludhiana.