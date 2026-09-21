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Home / Ludhiana / Elderly man attacked, robbed of scooter in Ludhiana

Elderly man attacked, robbed of scooter in Ludhiana

Incident captured on CCTVs; suspects will be held soon, say police

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:36 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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A CCTV grab of the suspects assaulting the man in Ludhiana.
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Miscreants attacked a 74-year-old man in the crowded Lal Kothi area of Model Town in Ludhiana and took away his scooter.

The three motorcycle-borne youths first kicked the elderly man, throwing him onto the road. After assaulting him, the suspects fled with his scooter. The entire incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the locality.

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Though the incident occurred on the night of September 16, the Model Town police have registered a case against unidentified persons on Saturday.

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Devraj Hans, a resident of Harnam Nagar, said his son runs a footwear shop in Model Town. Around 9.30 pm on September 16, he was going from his son’s shop to meet a friend at the latter’s house. When he reached near the Lal Kothi area, three miscreants on a motorcycle approached him from the rear. They kicked his scooter hard, causing him to fall. One of them got off the motorcycle and attacked him. After beating him up, they fled the scene with his scooter.

The victim said the scooter was purchased by him about eight months ago.

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Visuals of the crime have been captured on CCTV cameras in the area. The footage shows the three motorcycle-borne suspects approaching the elderly man and fleeing with his vehicle after the assault. The police are trying to identify the suspects on the basis of the footage.

According to the CCTV footage, the miscreants followed the elderly man and committed the crime at a dark spot.

The police said the CCTV footage was being checked and the suspects would be arrested soon.

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