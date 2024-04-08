Elderly man booked for violating 4-yr-old

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 7

A four-year-old girl was allegedly sexually exploited by a 70-year-old man, Sham Lal, at BRS Nagar. The suspect took the child to his house where he raped her. A CCTV camera footage also showed the man taking the girl to his house.

Last night when her kin came to know about the matter, they gathered outside the Sarabha Nagar police station and demanded his arrest.

The child was playing in a park where the man was also sitting. He initially started an interaction with her. Later, he took the girl to his room on the pretext of giving her chocolate and sexually exploited the victim. After some time, she came out alone and went to her house. The child’s mother found her private part bleeding, following which she raised the alarm. Initially, the child was taken to a nearby clinic for check-up where doctor raised suspicion of rape. Afterwards, she was taken to the Civil Hospital.

SHO, Sarabha Nagar police station, Paramveer Singh, said a case was registered and raids were on to nab him.

