Elderly man crushed to death by speeding bus

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 27

An elderly man riding an Honda Activa scooter was crushed by a speeding bus on the Ferozepur road this morning.

Despite collision, the bus driver did not apply brakes and dragged the man and his scooter on the road.

The deceased was identified as Charnjeet Singh (72), a resident of Shimlapuri.

As per information, the bus driver stopped the vehicle a short distance away from the accident scene.

The bus was carrying passengers and the accident led to a traffic jam on the highway. The bus driver escaped from the scene after the incident.

The people informed the police about the accident. The Sarabha Nagar police reached the spot.

Since the body of the man was fatally crushed, the police took it to the Civil Hospital mortuary.

Station House Officer, Sarabha Nagar police station, SI Amarinder Singh, said a probe into the matter was on and appropriate action would be taken against the errant bus driver. A case has been registered.

#Ferozepur