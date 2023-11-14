Elderly man dies as SUV hits two motorcycles

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 13

A 60-year-old man lost his life while three others sustained injuries when a speeding SUV hit two motorcycles near Gill Chowk. The deceased has been identified as Pawan Kumar from Azad Nagar, here.

In a complaint filed with the police, victim’s son Rohit Kumar stated that his father Pawan Kumar along with his friend Ranjeev Kumar were passing through the Gill Chowk flyover on a motorcycle when a speeding SUV hit the motorcycle on the night of November 11. They received serious injuries in the mishap. The vehicle then hit another motorcycle, leaving two more persons injured.

He said his father was rushed to the CMCH where he succumbed to his injuries. Inderpreet Singh, who was riding the other motorcycle, is under treatment at the DMCH.

A case under Sections 279, 337, 388, 427 and 304-A of the IPC has been registered at the Division number 6 police station against the suspect, identified as Jagjeet Singh of Vishwakarma Colony.