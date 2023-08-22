Elderly man dies during clash with neighbours

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 21

An elderly man died following a clash with his neighbours late last night at Dhanansu village in Ludhiana district. The 60-year-old deceased has been identified as Santokh Singh.

The deceased’s son Jaswant has alleged that his father was murdered and died as a result of being hit by bricks at his head. However, the police have said that the victim died due to cardiac arrest while scuffling with the neighbours.

Jaswant said that the neighbours were involved in some illegal activity. After his father raised voice against their illegal activities, they threatened him to not intervene in their work. This disagreement led to the fatal attack on his father .

Jamalpur SHO Jaspal Singh said their preliminary probe found that although a clash took place between the victim and his neighbours, there was no evidence of murder. The deceased suffered a cardiac arrest during the fight that led to his death.

The SHO said there were no injuries on the head of the deceased. However, he added that the police would pursue further investigation as per the medical report.