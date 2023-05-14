Elderly man dies of Covid

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 13

One person lost his life due to the virus while two tested positive for Covid in the district on Saturday. A Covid positive person lost his life for the second consecutive day today.

The person who lost his life was a 64-year-old man who was not vaccinated. He was admitted to Hero DMC Heart Institute with the problem of shortness of breath and cough. He was a chronic patient of diabetes and heart disease.

On Saturday, the positivity rate was 0.32 per cent and there were 32 active cases in the district. One patient suffering from Covid was admitted to a hospital.

One person who tested positive today was suffering from influenza-like illness while the other was diagnosed during OPD visit.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,14,505 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,029 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Saturday, 624 samples were sent for testing which include 527 RT-PCR and 97 antigen samples.