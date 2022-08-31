Elderly man found murdered at home in Sahnewal

Sahnewal, August 30
An elderly man was found murdered in his rented room at a colony in Jaspal Bangar village, here, this morning. A case under Sections 302 and 34 of the IPC has been registered against unidentified suspects at the Sahnewal police station. The deceased has been identified as Mohinderpal Shah (65).
He was residing at Karamjit Colony and used to collect scrap on his rehri. The son of the deceased, Parveen Kumar, on whose statement the case has been registered, said early this morning, he was told by his brother-in-law that his father was not answering the door. As Parveen reached the spot, they broke the door and found the deceased lying in a pool of blood.
Sahnewal SHO Amandeep Singh Brar said the deceased was hit with bricks and there were injury marks on his body. The body would be sent for post-mortem examination tomorrow. The investigation had begun and soon the culprits would be caught.
