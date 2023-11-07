Elderly man held for violating seven year old

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 6

A 62-year-old man was arrested for ‘sexually assaulting’ a seven-year-old girl in the Miller Ganj area here.

The suspect is a distant relative of the victim’s mother.

The mother of the girl, a resident of Navi Mumbai, filed a complaint with the police. She said she had travelled along with her minor daughter to her aunt’s residence in Ludhiana on November 1. Their plan was to depart for Delhi on November 5. The alleged sexual assault occurred on November 3 when her daughter was playing on the rooftop. Later, the victim told her mother about the incident.

The complainant said the suspect, brother of her aunt’s husband, resides on the upper floor of the same house. She alleged that the man sexually assaulted her minor daughter. After she reported the incident to the Division Number 6 police, they initiated a probe and subsequently apprehended him.

