Elderly man’s death due to electrocution exposes poor civic infra in Gurpal Nagar

The death of a 60-year-old man due to electrocution during Sunday evening rainfall has again exposed the poor condition of roads and civic infrastructure in Gurpal Nagar, with residents alleging that the tragedy could have been averted had the long-pending road repair work been completed on time.

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Ram Lakhan, a resident of Gurpal Nagar, died after coming in contact with a live electric wire while walking through a waterlogged street in Gali No 11 on Daba Road. According to local residents, nearly two to three feet of rainwater had accumulated on the road, making the submerged electric wire invisible. Passers-by pulled him out of water using wooden sticks before informing the police but he could not be saved.

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The incident has triggered anger among residents, who blamed the Municipal Corporation for failing to repair badly damaged roads despite repeated demands. They alleged that poor drainage and broken roads have become a regular problem, turning every spell of rain into a safety hazard.

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Residents said Gurpal Nagar, Guru Nanak Nagar, Shimlapuri and Kabir Nagar had been facing poor road conditions for years. Water remains stagnant even after light rainfall as roads were uneven and drainage outlets remain blocked. They claimed that people frequently slip on the damaged roads while the latest incident had claimed a life.

Sukhwinder Singh, a shopkeeper from Guru Nanak Nagar, said a stretch of the main road was dug up nearly two months ago after a pipeline was damaged but it had not been restored since then. He said around three kilometres of roads in the area were in a poor condition and no public representative or official had visited the locality to assess the situation.

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“Leaders visit only during elections. Residents continue to suffer as roads remain broken for months. Sometimes tenders are approved but works are shifted elsewhere while our roads continue to deteriorate,” he alleged.

Congress councillor from Ward 43 Baljit Kaur said not only Gali No 11 but several other roads in Gurpal Nagar were awaiting reconstruction. She claimed that an estimate of around Rs 75 lakh for road construction had been approved last year but the work was later shifted to another area. According to her, the proposal for reconstruction had now been approved again by the Finance and Contracts Committee of the MC.

She alleged that if the road had been rebuilt on time, the fatal accident might have been avoided. The councillor also claimed that rainwater from nearby factories enters the locality while damaged roads and blocked road gullies worsen waterlogging during every rainfall.

B&R branch XEN Shashikant and Junior Engineer Pawanpreet Singh said the tender for reconstruction of Gali No 11 in Gurpal Nagar was being processed and the road would be rebuilt after the tender was finalised. They said the earlier proposal had been shifted elsewhere during the elections and the work had now been taken up again. They added that the condition of roads in Shimlapuri and Kabir Nagar would also be examined.

The incident has again raised questions over delays in executing civic works, with residents demanding immediate repair of the damaged roads and improvement of drainage before another tragedy occurs.