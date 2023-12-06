Elderly run over by speeding vehicle in Sahnewal

Sahnewal, December 5
An elderly resident of Sahnewal was run over by a speeding vehicle in front of Gurdwara Reru Sahib here late this evening. He was coming out of the gurdwara after offering obeisance. The body was sent for autopsy by the police.
The deceased has been identified as Balbir Singh (65). He was coming out of the gurdwara on his two- wheeler when the speeding unidentified vehicle hit him and crushed his head, as per passers-by. He breathed his last on the spot.
SHO, Sahnewal, Inderjit Singh Boparai, said it seems to be a hit-and-run case. We are checking CCTV footage to identify the vehicle which hit the victim’s Honda Activa.
