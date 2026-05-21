Elderly seeks police action against suspended committee member over room vandalism at Ludhiana ashram

A 71-year-old elderly person, who is residing at Shree Geeta Vridh Ashram in Ludhiana, has been running from pillar to post to seek registration of a case against the suspended member of the ashram committee, who ransacked and plundered his room.

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Vimal Kumar had earlier also filed a complaint with the Punjab State Human Rights Commission, which had directed the Ludhiana police to investigate the matter and take necessary action.

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Vimal shared that after spending a considerable part of his life in Pune, he had been living at the ashram for the last three years.

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On November 20, 2025, his room number 13 at the ashram was vandalised, plundered and burgled. At around 11 a.m., committee member Saurav Singla arrived at his room with six to seven other boys, saying they had come to help him shift to another room due to proposed painting work. They began pulling out his belongings, packing them into gunny bags, and moving them outside.

“Someone was taking my laptop, another my Sony camera. They opened my trunk and desk drawers and started removing everything. They even took down wall fixtures, my three lamps, and began carrying away my study table and a side table that had thousands of handwritten pages, files, and diaries on it. I was completely stunned, running from one place to another, trying to stop them—first saving my laptop, then my Sony handycam, my electric kettle and induction cooker from being stuffed into the gunny bags. When I pleaded with Saurav Singla that these valuables would get damaged in gunny bags, he told me that I was not allowed to keep such items inside the ashram,” Vimal recalled.

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Vimal said he was told that his complaint was marked to ACP South Angrej Singh, but he was not sure if any inquiry was being initiated by the police or not. He was not getting any satisfactory reply from the police.

Vimal claimed that Ashram management had already sacked Sourav Singla from the committee, and he wants registration of a criminal case against him.

When contacted, ACP Angrej Singh said he had not received any directions for an inquiry into the matter. He urged the complainant to visit his office and the police will act as per the law.