Elderly woman crushed to death by truck

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 7

An elderly woman lost her life after she reportedly got crushed under a speeding tipper truck near Partap Chowk here on Monday. Her husband, who was riding a scooter, suffered minor injuries. The deceased has been identified as Hema Dhir (70).

A police official said the deceased’s husband stated that he had lost control over the scooter due to which they fell on the road. Following which, his wife got crushed to death under the tipper truck.

The tipper driver managed to escape while leaving the vehicle at the spot. The victim’s family did not lodge any FIR. Hema’s husband said the truck driver was not responsible for the mishap.