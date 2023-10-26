Elderly woman killed by son over property dispute

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 25

In a shocking incident, a man is alleged to have murdered his 77-year-old mother and injured his brother in Libra village, near Khanna, reportedly due to a dispute concerning property. The victim, Baljit Kaur, was attacked by him with a sharp weapon.

The suspect, identified as Parminder Singh, from Libra managed to escape after committing the crime. Based on a statement provided by Jung Singh, the woman’s son and brother of the suspect, an first information report (FIR) has been lodged against Parminder.

According to complainant Jung Singh, he and his mother were present at their dhaba when the suspect reached the place. He alleged that Parminder, who was carrying a sharp weapon, stabbed his mother. When Jung attempted to intervene, he attacked him also.

Jung said he sustained injury on his hand. He said after the incident, the suspect fled the scene. Baljit Kaur, who was critically injured, was rushed to the Civil Hospital in Khanna, Later, she was referred to a government hospital in Chandigarh. However, she succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

The suspect remains at large so far. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Parminder at the Sadar Khanna police station under Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder) and 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the IPC.