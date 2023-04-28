Elected representatives must raise issue with Centre, state govt, say residents

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, April 27

Amid the stray dog menace, residents are calling upon their elected representatives, including MPs, MLAs and councillors to take concrete steps for preventing dog bite incidents in the district. They urge that the representatives must raise the issue with the Central and state governments so that appropriate measures can be taken at the earliest.

It is alarming to note that the district recorded a total of 19,043 cases of dog bites in 2022, which amount to an average of 52 new cases per day. Given this high incidence rate, urgent action is required to address the problem and ensure safety of the people.

Varinder Kumar Pathak, a city resident, said government departments have yet to take necessary steps to prevent stray dog bite incidents, despite the high number of reported cases. “Elected representatives must take the matter seriously and engage in discussions with governments to prevent dog bite incidents. As per observations, not all stray dogs attack people. Only some aggressive dogs may do so. If the law permits, proper shelters can be constructed for aggressive stray dogs as such move can be crucial in preventing dog bite incidents,” he suggested.

Kapil Dev, a resident, expressed disappointment with the government and MC’s failure to address the issue of stray dog attacks, which are commonly reported. He called for MPs, MLAs, and councillors to engage in discussions with the Centre and state government to take immediate measures to prevent such incidents. Kapil also emphasised the need for a well-planned stray dog sterilisation process. He also suggested that the MC or any relevant department should provide compensation to every victim of dog bite.

As per MC’s Joint Commissioner Kulpreet Singh, the corporation is running a drive to sterilise the stray dogs in the city.

As per information collected from the MC’s Veterinary branch, over 83,000 stray dogs have been sterilised in the city during the past eight years.

MLA Gurpreet Gogi from Ludhiana West said he had been raising the matter of dog bite incidents with the civic body authorities.

He said the authorities were planning to construct a dog shelter for aggressive canines.

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) will be provided with a piece of land in the city to set up the shelter soon, he added.

‘Urgent action needed’

