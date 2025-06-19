In a citizen-friendly move aimed at ensuring inclusive participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) provided vehicle assistance to senior citizens and persons with disabilities during the Ludhiana West bypoll held on Thursday.

The initiative received widespread appreciation from the public, especially among elderly voters and individuals with mobility challenges who were able to cast their vote with dignity and ease.

Local election officials, in coordination with polling booth staff, arranged vehicles allowing voters to travel comfortably from their homes to designated centres and back.

“We’re committed to making elections accessible to every citizen, regardless of age or physical ability. Every voter deserves the chance to participate without barriers,” said a polling booth officer.

Many voters availed of the service in the early morning hours, taking advantage of both the cooler weather and streamlined arrangements. Volunteers and booth staff assisted passengers with wheelchairs and ensured minimal waiting time.

Among those who cast their vote with the help of the facility was 78-year-old Harbans Kaur. “This is the first time I didn’t have to worry about how to reach the polling booth,” she shared gratefully. “The ride was smooth, and the officials and volunteers were very kind.”

“I live alone and had no one to accompany me, but thanks to the free vehicle service, I didn’t have to miss my vote. Election officials treated me with such respect and it felt like my voice truly mattered today,” said Kulwinder Singh, a senior citizen.