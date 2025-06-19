DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Ludhiana / Election Commission's vehicle assistance makes voting easy for elderly, differently abled persons

Election Commission's vehicle assistance makes voting easy for elderly, differently abled persons

Local election officials, in coordination with polling booth staff, arranged vehicles allowing voters to travel comfortably from their homes to designated centres and back
article_Author
Manav Mander
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:16 PM Jun 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
An auto-rickshaw provided by the Election Commission of India to take senior citizens and persons with disabilities to polling booths and back during the Ludhiana West bypoll on Thursday. Tribune photo: Himanshu Mahajan
Advertisement

In a citizen-friendly move aimed at ensuring inclusive participation, the Election Commission of India (ECI) provided vehicle assistance to senior citizens and persons with disabilities during the Ludhiana West bypoll held on Thursday.

Advertisement

The initiative received widespread appreciation from the public, especially among elderly voters and individuals with mobility challenges who were able to cast their vote with dignity and ease.

Local election officials, in coordination with polling booth staff, arranged vehicles allowing voters to travel comfortably from their homes to designated centres and back.

Advertisement

“We’re committed to making elections accessible to every citizen, regardless of age or physical ability. Every voter deserves the chance to participate without barriers,” said a polling booth officer.

Many voters availed of the service in the early morning hours, taking advantage of both the cooler weather and streamlined arrangements. Volunteers and booth staff assisted passengers with wheelchairs and ensured minimal waiting time.

Advertisement

Among those who cast their vote with the help of the facility was 78-year-old Harbans Kaur. “This is the first time I didn’t have to worry about how to reach the polling booth,” she shared gratefully. “The ride was smooth, and the officials and volunteers were very kind.”

“I live alone and had no one to accompany me, but thanks to the free vehicle service, I didn’t have to miss my vote. Election officials treated me with such respect and it felt like my voice truly mattered today,” said Kulwinder Singh, a senior citizen.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts