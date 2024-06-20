Election drubbing brings AAP govt back to public doorsteps

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 19

Ranjit Singh (67) and Piara Singh (68), both of Malak village near Jagraon, were profusely heaping praises on the Bhagwant Singh Mann-led Punjab Government after they got their old-age pension approved on the spot.

Both the pension cases were sanctioned at a special public grievances redressal camp held under “Sarkar Tuhade Dwaar” (government at your doorsteps) initiative at Malak village in Jagraon near here on Wednesday.

The development assumes significance as this “old wine in new bottle” programme was re-launched after the ruling AAP suffered a drubbing in the recently held parliamentary poll by losing 10 of the total 13 seats in the state.

In Ludhiana district, where the Arvind Kejriwal’s party had sprung a surprise by winning an unprecedented 13 of the total 14 Assembly seats in the 2022 poll, had lost all 14 segments in the 2024 General Election.

“It’s for the first time in my life that I have received the benefit of a government scheme while sitting in my own village,” Ranjit Singh expressed. Similar views were echoed by Piara Singh.

A woman Jagjit Kaur of Malak village, whose husband had died of cancer sometime back, got a sanction letter of widow pension while her daughter Chahatpreet Kaur got a sanction letter for “financial assistance to dependent children” on the spot.

To provide citizen-centric services to people at their doorsteps, Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney led a mega camp, where Jagraon MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke, Ludhiana Rural SSP Navneet Singh Bains and heads of different government departments were in attendance to hear and resolve/meet the public grievances and demands on the spot.

Sakshi said more such camps would be held across the district under this campaign so as to provide benefits of government services/ welfare schemes at the doorsteps. She said the district administration was fully committed to providing citizen services in a smooth, hassle-free and transparent manner.

“The purpose of holding these camps is to listen to the issues of the general public at their doorsteps and solve them on the spot,” the DC said, while asserting that every issue or complaint received at the camps would be followed back to ensure optimum satisfaction of the people by appointing nodal officers and a dedicated team.

She hoped that the participation of people in the governance process would make the services more accountable and transparent.

Stressing that the benefits of all government social welfare schemes should go to the last person, Sakshi directed the district officials to ensure 100 per cent utilisation of all government welfare schemes and no eligible beneficiary should be left behind.

She said following the directions of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and to check any sort of inconvenience or harassment to the general public, a “swagat and sahayta kendra” (welcome and held centre) has also been set up at the DC’s office in Ludhiana.

“A dedicated team will facilitate the general public for getting their routine administrative works done so they don’t have to wait for long hours,” the DC said.

