Election seizures cross Rs 26 cr in district, sixth highest in state

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 2

Seizures of illegal and prohibited material during the ongoing model code of conduct (MCC) for the General Election to the 18th Lok Sabha have crossed Rs 26 crore in Ludhiana district, official figures have revealed.

All set for free, fair poll We are committed to ensuring the conduct of the LS poll in a free, fair, peaceful and smooth manner in the state as per the directions of the Election Commission. Elaborate arrangements have been made and a foolproof system has been put in place to check violations of the MCC and smuggling of illegal and prohibited material, which will not be tolerated at any cost. — Sibin C, CEO, Punjab

The recoveries were made since March 16 when the Election Commission of India (ECI) had imposed the MCC while announcing the election schedule in the country.

The seizures made in Ludhiana were sixth highest in the state, where the recoveries worth a whopping Rs 487 crore have been made during the 45 days of the poll code so far.

The recoveries included unaccounted cash, liquor, drugs, narcotics, precious metals, freebies, and other items, which were illegal and prohibited under the MCC guidelines.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C told The Tribune on Thursday that various state and Central agencies have seized cash and other prohibited items worth Rs 486.97 crore, during the interception of vehicles and people at special election nakas (check-points) set up across the state between March 16 and May 1.

He disclosed that the maximum seizure amounting to Rs 436.04 crore was made by the state police, followed by Rs 22.99 crore worth recoveries by the Border Security Force (BSF), Rs 9.28 crore by the Income Tax Department, Rs 7.47 crore by the state Excise Department, Rs 5 crore by state Goods and Services Tax/ Commercial Tax Department, Rs 4.37 crore by the Customs Department and Rs 1.76 crore by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in different parts of the state.

The district-wise seizures showed that Jalandhar topped the state wih the highest recoveries worth Rs 141.13 crore, followed by Amritsar Rs 76.26 crore, Tarn Taran Rs 57.99 crore, Ferozepur Rs 53.29 crore, and Fazilka Rs 41.85 crore.

Among other districts, Ludhiana logged recoveries amounting to Rs 26.16 crore, Gurdaspur Rs 10.64 crore, Kapurthala Rs 6.39 crore, Hoshiarpur Rs 4.99 crore, Nawanshahr Rs 1.15 crore, Ropar Rs 1.69 crore, Mohali Rs 4.63 crore, Fatehgarh Sahib Rs 63.31 lakh, Moga Rs 2.83 crore, Muktsar Rs 1.25 crore, Faridkot Rs 98.35 lakh, Bathinda Rs 4.2 crore, Mansa Rs 1.37 crore, Sangrur Rs 11.441 crore, Barnala Rs 7.33 crore, Patiala Rs 7.28 crore, Pathankot Rs 21.4 crore, and Malerkotla district seized cash and other material amounting to Rs 2.07 lakh during the past 45 days.

“In an endeavour to preserve the sanctity of the electoral process, enforcement agencies in Punjab have conducted extensive operations, resulting in the confiscation of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies valued at Rs 486.97 crore since the implementation of the MCC,” the CEO said.

He said the seizures comprised cash amounting to Rs 10.88 crore, 24.67 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 16.13 crore, 18,929-kg drugs valued at Rs 444.76 crore, 42.4-kg precious metals amounting to Rs 13.87 crore, nine different types of freebies valued at Rs 10.8 lakh and other items worth Rs 1.22 crore.

Sibin reiterated the commitment to ensure the conduct of fair, fair, peaceful, smooth and transparent elections in the state, while strictly adhering to the directives of the ECI.

Emphasising the importance of integrity and transparency in the electoral process, he underscored the tireless efforts of all personnel involved in the election process, while upholding the democratic principles.

“With unwavering dedication, they remain steadfast in their resolve to safeguard the sanctity of the democratic process and uphold the trust of the electorate,” the CEO said, adding that 24 enforcement agencies were actively operating in the state.

