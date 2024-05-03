 Election seizures cross Rs 26 cr in district, sixth highest in state : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Ludhiana
  • Election seizures cross Rs 26 cr in district, sixth highest in state
INDIA VOTES 2024

Election seizures cross Rs 26 cr in district, sixth highest in state

Election seizures cross Rs 26 cr in district, sixth highest in state

Paramilitary and police personnel check a vehicle at a naka in Ludhiana. TRIBUNE PHOTO: HIMANSHU MAHAJAN



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 2

Seizures of illegal and prohibited material during the ongoing model code of conduct (MCC) for the General Election to the 18th Lok Sabha have crossed Rs 26 crore in Ludhiana district, official figures have revealed.

All set for free, fair poll

We are committed to ensuring the conduct of the LS poll in a free, fair, peaceful and smooth manner in the state as per the directions of the Election Commission. Elaborate arrangements have been made and a foolproof system has been put in place to check violations of the MCC and smuggling of illegal and prohibited material, which will not be tolerated at any cost. — Sibin C, CEO, Punjab

The recoveries were made since March 16 when the Election Commission of India (ECI) had imposed the MCC while announcing the election schedule in the country.

The seizures made in Ludhiana were sixth highest in the state, where the recoveries worth a whopping Rs 487 crore have been made during the 45 days of the poll code so far.

The recoveries included unaccounted cash, liquor, drugs, narcotics, precious metals, freebies, and other items, which were illegal and prohibited under the MCC guidelines.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C told The Tribune on Thursday that various state and Central agencies have seized cash and other prohibited items worth Rs 486.97 crore, during the interception of vehicles and people at special election nakas (check-points) set up across the state between March 16 and May 1.

He disclosed that the maximum seizure amounting to Rs 436.04 crore was made by the state police, followed by Rs 22.99 crore worth recoveries by the Border Security Force (BSF), Rs 9.28 crore by the Income Tax Department, Rs 7.47 crore by the state Excise Department, Rs 5 crore by state Goods and Services Tax/ Commercial Tax Department, Rs 4.37 crore by the Customs Department and Rs 1.76 crore by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in different parts of the state.

The district-wise seizures showed that Jalandhar topped the state wih the highest recoveries worth Rs 141.13 crore, followed by Amritsar Rs 76.26 crore, Tarn Taran Rs 57.99 crore, Ferozepur Rs 53.29 crore, and Fazilka Rs 41.85 crore.

Among other districts, Ludhiana logged recoveries amounting to Rs 26.16 crore, Gurdaspur Rs 10.64 crore, Kapurthala Rs 6.39 crore, Hoshiarpur Rs 4.99 crore, Nawanshahr Rs 1.15 crore, Ropar Rs 1.69 crore, Mohali Rs 4.63 crore, Fatehgarh Sahib Rs 63.31 lakh, Moga Rs 2.83 crore, Muktsar Rs 1.25 crore, Faridkot Rs 98.35 lakh, Bathinda Rs 4.2 crore, Mansa Rs 1.37 crore, Sangrur Rs 11.441 crore, Barnala Rs 7.33 crore, Patiala Rs 7.28 crore, Pathankot Rs 21.4 crore, and Malerkotla district seized cash and other material amounting to Rs 2.07 lakh during the past 45 days.

“In an endeavour to preserve the sanctity of the electoral process, enforcement agencies in Punjab have conducted extensive operations, resulting in the confiscation of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies valued at Rs 486.97 crore since the implementation of the MCC,” the CEO said.

He said the seizures comprised cash amounting to Rs 10.88 crore, 24.67 lakh litres of liquor valued at Rs 16.13 crore, 18,929-kg drugs valued at Rs 444.76 crore, 42.4-kg precious metals amounting to Rs 13.87 crore, nine different types of freebies valued at Rs 10.8 lakh and other items worth Rs 1.22 crore.

Sibin reiterated the commitment to ensure the conduct of fair, fair, peaceful, smooth and transparent elections in the state, while strictly adhering to the directives of the ECI.

Emphasising the importance of integrity and transparency in the electoral process, he underscored the tireless efforts of all personnel involved in the election process, while upholding the democratic principles.

“With unwavering dedication, they remain steadfast in their resolve to safeguard the sanctity of the democratic process and uphold the trust of the electorate,” the CEO said, adding that 24 enforcement agencies were actively operating in the state.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Thai politician caught by husband in bed with adopted son, who is a monk

2
Diaspora

Goldy Brar is alive; how social media killed the gangster forcing US police to release a statement

3
India

US President Joe Biden calls India, China, Russia and Japan ‘xenophobic’ nations

4
India

Non-bailable warrants can’t be issued in a routine manner, says Supreme Court

5
Uttar Pradesh

Lok Sabha election: After women wrestlers' protests, BJP drops 6-time MP Brij Bhushan Singh from UP’s Kaiserganj; fields his son

6
India

Religious freedom: US body red-cards India, pussyfoots around Israel

7
World

'Part of Indian territory': India lodges protest with China over construction activities in Shaksgam Valley

8
Delhi

Delhi government's WCD department terminates services of 52 contractual employees of DCW

9
Delhi

Delhi High Court seeks Centre’s stand on ‘disappearance’ of 70,000-kg heroin from seizure records

10
Punjab

Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer issues warnings to AAP, SAD for poll code violations

Don't Miss

View All
Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving
Chandigarh

Former bureaucrat Ashok Kundra believes in giving

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi
Diaspora

Gurbani rings out at UK Parliament complex for Baisakhi

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina on visit to Lahaul, Manali
Himachal

‘Like Switzerland’: Saina Nehwal on visit to Lahaul, Manali

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India
Chandigarh

Father elated at Arshdeep Singh’s selection in Team India

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site
Haryana

Harappan habitat found near Rakhigarhi burial site in Hisar district

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need
Himachal

Tibetan dolls born out of a German mother’s need

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing
Himachal

Plucking of Kangra tea leaves in full swing

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event
Himachal

Diaspora celebrates Himachali culture at California event

Top News

Rahul Gandhi to contest Lok Sabha elections from Raebareli

Rahul Gandhi to contest from Raebareli; Congress fields Kishori Lal Sharma against Smriti Irani in Amethi

Since 1967, when Amethi saw its first election Gandhis have ...

Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years

Amethi not to have contender from Gandhi family for first time in 25 years

Considered a citadel of the Gandhi family since its creation...

India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects

India slams Pakistan at UN, says it harbours most dubious track record on all aspects

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchir...

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

The incident takes place on Thursday evening when water is r...

Pilot injured as private helicopter tilts during landing in Maharashtra's Raigad district

Pilot injured as helicopter on its way to pick Shiv Sena leader crashes in Maharashtra's Raigad

The chopper was scheduled to pick Sushma Andhare for a publi...


Cities

View All

Amritsar police arrest drug smuggler, seize 4kg methamphetamine and 1 kg heroin

Amritsar police arrest drug smuggler, seize 4kg methamphetamine and 1 kg heroin

Fire at Bhagtanwala garbage dump in Amritsar leaves residents choked

Amritsar: 35-yr-old man found murdered in drain, police book bootlegger

Eyebrows raised as Amritsar Improvement Trust Chairman attends AAP candidate’s rally

GNDU among top 27% universities globally

Court tells govt to take call on tech varsity VC in 6 weeks

Court tells govt to take call on VC of Maharaja Ranjit Singh PTU in 6 weeks

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Chandigarh: 14 years on, drug addict nabbed for MBA student’s rape, murder

Teachers to retire at age of 65, says Chandigarh Admn in High Court

Follow timings, avoid long breaks: PGI to doctors

5,700 new voters added since March 16 in Chandigarh

Man dies in fire at ethanol plant at Naraingarh

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

Teen held for sending bomb threat to Delhi Police HQ

WCD Dept sacks 52 employees of Delhi Commission for Women

BJP is biggest threat to women in country: Atishi

Maximum temperature in city likely to touch 38 degrees Celsius

Attendance remains low in schools after hoax bomb threat

Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Phagwara

Bhagwant Mann holds roadshow in Phagwara

Phillaur: Charanjit Singh Channi shows strength on MLA Vikramjit’s turf

Phillaur: Opposing ticket to Charanjit Singh Channi, women workers stage protest

AAP’s Tinu brings hope for dejected councillors; were ready to switch party

Woman dies after fall from speeding bus

Man dies as truck hits combine harvester

Man dies as truck hits combine harvester

In Ludhiana, AAP, Congress train guns on BJP’s Ravneet Bittu

Amrinder Singh Raja Warring calls Ravneet Bittu ‘traitor’

Two killed in boiler mishap at Jaspal Bangar rubber factory

Woman among 2 held with heroin, drug money

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

Timely action averts tragedy following breach in Bhakra canal in Patiala

INDIA VOTES 2024: Six SAD leaders join AAP

Flying squad formed to check sale of PUSA-44

7 injured in road accident on Samana-Cheeka road

Farmers resent tardy lifting of procured wheat