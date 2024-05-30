 Election seizures cross Rs 36 cr in district, seventh highest in state : The Tribune India

  • Ludhiana
  Election seizures cross Rs 36 cr in district, seventh highest in state

Election seizures cross Rs 36 cr in district, seventh highest in state

Cash, drugs, liquor, metals, freebies worth Rs 793 cr seized in state, 4th highest in country

Election seizures cross Rs 36 cr in district, seventh highest in state

DC-cum-DEO Sakshi Sawhney conducts a surprise night checking in Ludhiana. Tribune photo



Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, May 29

Seizures of illegal and prohibited material during the ongoing model code of conduct (MCC) for the General Election to the 18th Lok Sabha have crossed Rs 36 crore in Ludhiana district, official figures have revealed.

The recoveries were affected since March 16 when the Election Commission of India (ECI) had imposed the MCC while announcing the poll schedule in the country.

The seizures made in Ludhiana were seventh highest in the state, where the recoveries worth a whopping Rs 793 crore have been made during the past two-and-a-half months of the poll code so far.

The recoveries included unaccounted cash, liquor, drugs, narcotics, precious metals, freebies and other items, which were illegal and prohibited under the MCC guidelines.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C told The Tribune on Wednesday that various state and Central agencies had seized cash and other prohibited items worth Rs 792.71 crore during the interception of vehicles and people at special election nakas (check-posts) set up across the state between March 16 and May 29.

He said Punjab had ranked fourth in the country in terms of the seizures while Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have stood first, second and third, respectively. Punjab’s national ranking has gone up from fifth in April to fourth in May.

Sibin said the maximum seizure amounting to Rs 552.28 crore was made by the state police, followed by Rs 79.28 crore worth recoveries by the Border Security Force (BSF), Rs 21.42 crore by the Income Tax Department, Rs 12.15 crore by the state Excise Department, Rs 5.3 crore by state Goods and Services Tax/ Commercial Tax Department, Rs 5.59 crore by the Customs Department and Rs 15.63 crore by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), in different parts of the state.

The district-wise seizures showed that Amritsar topped the state with the highest recoveries worth Rs 152.51 crore, followed by Jalandhar Rs 149.18 crore, Gurdaspur Rs 114.28 crore, Tarn Taran Rs 89.27 crore, Fazilka Rs 71.3 crore, Ferozepur Rs 65.7 crore.

Among other districts, Ludhiana logged recoveries amounting to Rs 36.28 crore, Kapurthala Rs 8.43 crore, Hoshiarpur Rs 6.18 crore, Nawanshahr Rs 1.67 crore, Ropar Rs 1.98 crore, Mohali Rs 9.08 crore, Fatehgarh Sahib Rs 1.27 crore, Moga Rs 8.1 crore, Muktsar Rs 3.22 crore, Faridkot Rs 1.91 crore, Bathinda Rs 7.36 crore, Mansa Rs 1.82 crore, Sangrur Rs 12.59 crore, Barnala Rs 7.31 crore, Patiala Rs 9.83 crore, Pathankot Rs 21.43 crore and Malerkotla district seized cash and other material amounting to Rs 11.94 crore during the past over two months.

“In an endeavour to preserve the sanctity of the poll process, enforcement agencies in the state have conducted extensive operations, resulting in confiscation of cash, liquor, drugs, precious metals and freebies valued at Rs 604.09 crore since the implementation of the MCC for the LS poll,” the CEO said.

He said the seizures comprised cash amounting to Rs 22.71 crore, liquor valued at Rs 26.39 crore, drugs worth Rs 712.48 crore, precious metals amounting to Rs 23.85 crore, different types of freebies valued at Rs 7.17 crore, and other items worth Rs 11.16 lakh.

He said 24 enforcement agencies from the Centre and State were actively operating 24x7 in the state to check any illegal activity and smuggling of prohibited commodities during the ongoing poll code.

Sibin reiterated the commitment to ensure the conduct of fair, fair, peaceful, smooth, and transparent elections in the state, while strictly adhering to the directives of the ECI.

He underscored the tireless efforts of all personnel involved in the election process while upholding democratic principles.

Unified dedicated service, says CEO

“Our entire electoral staff is putting in unified dedicated service to ensure fair, smooth, peaceful and transparent elections in the state while following directives of the ECI. Besides the critical significance of integrity and transparency throughout the electoral process, we are ensuring unwavering diligence of the entire poll machinery, which remains resolute in their pledge to uphold democratic principles and maintain the electorate’s trust.” Sibin C, CEO, Punjab.

