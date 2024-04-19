Election seizures touch Rs 18 cr in district, fifth highest in state

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, April 18

Seizures of illegal and prohibited material during the ongoing model code of conduct (MCC) for the General Election to the 18th Lok Sabha have touched Rs 18 crore in Ludhiana district, official figures have revealed.

TELLING NUMBERS Total seizures: Rs 24,399.67 lakh

Agency seizures: Rs 24,201.37 lakh

Intercepted seizures: Rs 198.29 lakh

Max agency seizure: Punjab Police Rs 15,876.08 lakh

Max district seizure: Amritsar Rs 5,601.35 lakh (Source: ECI, figures between March 16 and April 17)

The recoveries were made since March 16 when the Election Commission of India (ECI) had imposed the MCC while announcing the election schedule in the country.

The seizures made in Ludhiana were the fifth highest in the state, where the recoveries worth a whopping Rs 244 crore have been made during the first month of the poll code.

The recoveries included unaccounted cash, liquor, drugs, narcotics, precious metals, freebies and other items, which were illegal and prohibited under the MCC guidelines.

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Sibin C told The Tribune on Thursday that various state and Central agencies have seized cash and other prohibited items worth Rs 243.99 crore, including Rs 242.01 crore recoveries by the agencies and another seizures worth Rs 198.28 lakh during the interception of vehicles and people at special election nakas (check posts) set up across the state between March 16 and April 17.

He said Punjab had ranked fifth in the country with seizures worth Rs 311 crore made between March 1 and April 15.

Sibin said the maximum seizure amounting to Rs 158.75 crore was made by the state police, followed by Rs 20.42 crore worth recoveries by the Border Security Force (BSF), Rs 6.79 crore by the state Excise Department, Rs 5 crore by state Goods and Services Tax/ Commercial Tax Department, Rs 3.62 crore by the Income Tax Department, Rs 2.74 crore by the Customs Department, Rs 1.67 crore by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the seizures worth Rs 44.88 crore were made by other agencies in different parts of the state.

The district-wise seizures showed that Amritsar topped the state with the highest recoveries worth Rs 56.01 crore, followed by Tarn Taran Rs 45.24 crore, Ferozepur Rs 34.78 crore and Fazilka Rs 33.38 crore.

Among other districts, Gurdaspur logged recoveries amounting to Rs 7.59 crore, Kapurthala Rs 5.17 crore, Jalandhar 15.23 crore, Hoshiarpur Rs 4.63 crore, Nawanshahr Rs 73 lakh, Ropar Rs 1.32 crore, Mohali Rs 1.45 crore, Fatehgarh Sahib Rs 53 lakh, Moga Rs 70 lakh, Muktsar Rs 73 lakh, Faridkot Rs 55 lakh, Bathinda Rs 1.81 crore, Mansa Rs 88 lakh, Sangrur Rs 10.28 crore, Barnala Rs 2.2 crore, Patiala Rs 1.37 crore, Pathankot Rs 49 lakh, and Malerkotla district seized cash and other material amounting to Rs 69 lakh during the past one month.

“Tight security arrangements have been made to conduct the elections in free, fair, transparent and peaceful manner in the state,” the CEO asserted while stating that inter-state checkpoints were being monitored round-the-clock with 48 hi-tech CCTV cameras to check illegal smuggling of drugs, liquor, cash and other goods across the state.

He revealed that flying squad teams were monitoring 351 vehicles equipped with hi-tech CCTV cameras (three vehicles for each Assembly constituency) in all 117 Assembly segments of the state. “They are being monitored at all times through the district control room, with live feed being monitored 24x7 in the state control room,” Sibin said.

The CEO said civil and police officials of the state had been directed to strictly implement the MCC to ensure the free, fair, transparent, peaceful and smooth conduct of the election process.

“The inter-state coordination and vigilance by the BSF and other agencies concerned in the border districts has been strengthened to check the inflow of arms and narcotics from across the border,” he said.

Divulging the item-wise seizure data, he said the Punjab Police had seized cash worth Rs 2.49 crore, liquor worth Rs 7.06 crore, drugs worth Rs 148.21 crore, valuables worth Rs 25.6 lakh and other items worth Rs 74.2 lakh.

The state Excise Department had seized liquor worth Rs 6.77 crore and drugs worth Rs 2 lakh while the BSF seized drugs and narcotics worth Rs 19.66 crore, valuables worth Rs 40 lakh and cash worth Rs 36 lakh.

Besides, drugs worth Rs 45.92 crore, cash worth Rs 3.15 crore, valuables worth Rs 8.84 crore and other valuables worth Rs 6 lakh had been seized by various other agencies.

Committed to holding free, fair poll: CEO

“As per the directions of the Election Commission, the entire civil and police administration is committed to conducting the General Election in a free, fair, peaceful, transparent and smooth manner in the state. No violation of the MCC and no smuggling of illegal and prohibited material will be tolerated at any cost,” said Sibin C, CEO, Punjab.

