Elevated road 96% complete in Ludhiana, first span to open by July 31

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, July 21

The pace of ongoing work to construct the much-awaited partially-access controlled four-lane elevated highway corridor in Ludhiana has been further accelerated by increasing the strength of men and machinery by three times, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has claimed.

Project Report Rs 756.27 cr Total cost 12.951-km Total length

With this, the Rs 756.27-crore big ticket project has achieved 96 per cent completion till date and the first span of this entire 12.95-km-long stretch would be opened for traffic by July 31, officials have revealed.

The development assumes significance as the work on one of the busiest arteries of the city had already missed two deadlines of completion in April, 2020, and June 30, 2023. Started in October, 2017, the construction of elevated highway between the busy Samrala Chowk and Ludhiana municipal limits on National Highway-95 is now scheduled to complete by September 30 this year.

The NHAI Project Director, Ashok Rolaniya, told The Tribune, here on Friday, that major part of the project has already been completed with 96 per cent overall completion so far while the work to finish the remaining work has been put on fast track to ensure in early completion.

He divulged that the first span of the elevated highway from Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) side would be opened for traffic on July 31, second span on its opposite side on August 15, third span towards Jagraon bridge side by August 31 and the entire stretch would be thrown open by September 30 after completing the fourth and last span towards ISBT side.

Rolaniya disclosed that 220 men, 10 cranes, 2 overhead gantry, a batch-mix plant, 7 hydra and transit mixers had been pressed into service to further escalate the pace of the ongoing work.

“We have also provided shelters and food for the labour to facilitate them for working overtime while our supervisory staffers remain present at the site all through the work duration to ensure optimum output,” he claimed, while adding that he himself visits the project site every alternate day.

Meanwhile, MP Sanjeev Arora, who had been constantly pushing for the completion of the ongoing NHAI projects, reviewed the progress of the ongoing work on the project with the team of officials concerned, led by the NHAI Project Director, recently.

“The NHAI has made arrangements for additional machinery to carry on the construction work without any interruption, if the existing machinery gets faulty,” he expressed.

Arora, who had recently called on the NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav to press for the early completion of the project, said he has been informed that there would be four slip roads — one each near Verka Plant, PAU, Bhai Bala Chowk, and Hotel Park Plaza — on the elevated highway. There would also be a provision for the vehicular traffic to move towards the bus stand and Shri Durga Mata Mandir, the MP was further apprised.

“I have observed that all norms with regard to the quality standards are being strictly followed by the NHAI in completing this project,” said Arora.