Ludhiana: Elevated Road from Octroi to Verka Milk Plant opened for light vehicles

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 29

A flyover stretch from Octroi to Verka Milk Plant has been opened for light vehicles.

With the opening of this stretch, a part of the Elevated Road project on Ferozepur Road, commuters have heaved a sigh of relief.

“As the work on the other side (from near a fuel station to Octroi on Ferozepur Road) under the same project is underway, heavy vehicles have not been allowed at present on the newly opened stretch,” said officials of the National Highway Authority of India. A height restriction barrier has been installed near the Octroi side on Ferozepur Road to stop the entry of heavy vehicles.

The project director, NHAI, Krishan Lal Sachdeva, said, “A 2.8 km stretch from Octroi to Verka Milk Plant has been opened for light vehicles. The work on another side is underway and it may take three more weeks for completion. Once it is completed, the movement of heavy vehicles will be allowed.”

“Street lights on the stretch are yet to be made functional as an electricity connection is pending, according to the information,” he added. “The process is underway for procuring electricity connection for street lights,” he said.