Elevated road opened for traffic after farmer unions lift dharna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 13

The traffic police and the NHAI today opened the down ramp of the elevated road for traffic movement after farmer unions lifted their month-long dharna. They had been protesting outside the office of the Commissioner of Police in support of a farmer in a land dispute case.

Commuters heading from Sidhwan Canal near Gurdwara Nanaksar can now take the elevated road to reach the Mini Secretariat. They were forced to navigate through heavy traffic on the Ferozepur road due to the protest. It was causing a lot of inconvenience to the public as offices of the Deputy Commissioner and the Police Commissioner are situated in the Mini Secretariat.

Although a portion of the elevated road from Bhai Bala Chowk to Sidhwan Canal was opened earlier, the reverse route could not be opened as farmers were sitting outside the CP office near the down ramp.

Additional DCP (Traffic) Sameer Verma said that the NHAI could not carpet the road due to the farmers’ protest. But now the NHAI officials would soon recarpet the entire road.

“Earlier, people visiting the Mini Secretariat had started parking vehicles beneath the elevated road during the protest, but now police personnel will be deployed to ensure that no vehicle is parked there,” he added.