Eliminate parking mafia: NGOs to CM

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, October 27

As overcharging continues unabated at various parking lots of various government departments in the city, NGOs have urged the government to take concrete action to curb the fleecing of visitors.

There is already a shortage of parking arrangements at various prominent markets and offices in the city and overcharging remains a major issue at most of the designated paid parking sites.

Kuldeep Singh Khaira, the president of Vigilant Citizens’ Forum, said he had been witnessing overcharging at various parking lots for the past several years but nothing had been done to address the issue. People were therefore being forced to suffer due to corrupt practices, he added.

“Even if any firm is blacklisted for violating rules, the contractor or owner of the firm manages to participate in the auction through other firms. This is a huge scam as crores of rupees are collected by fleecing people at the parking lots every year. We demand CM Mann to take concrete steps to eliminate the parking mafia from the city.”

President of the Council of Engineers, Kapil Arora said the AAP Government had promised to eliminate all kinds of mafias but the parking mafia was still active in the city. “The government must recruit unemployed youth to work at the parking lots of all departments in a transparent manner. Exemplary action should be taken against those overcharging the visitors,” he said.

On Wednesday, MLA Gurpreet Gogi went live on his Facebook account during a surprise check at the district administration’s multi-level parking lot where people were being overcharged. Some Facebook users also complained about overcharging at the parking lots of Books Market, Ludhiana Civil Hospital, Dana Mandi etc.

Visitors also face overcharging at the parking lots of Bhadaur House, MC’s Zone A, Sabzi Mandi etc.

AAP Punjab spokesperson Ahbaab Singh Grewal said the AAP government would ensure the elimination of the parking mafia from the city and those running the mafia would also be prosecuted. The matter would be raised before the authorities concerned too, he added.