Email bomb threat at Mayor office, Diljit Dosanjh’s house in Ludhiana

Panic gripped civic officials on Monday morning after an email warning of bomb blasts at the Ludhiana Mayor’s office and the residence of Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh was received on the official email account of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana.

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Following the threat email, police teams, bomb disposal squads and dog squads were immediately deployed at the MC Zone A office and around the residence linked to Diljit Dosanjh. The entire Zone A office building was vacated as a precautionary measure while intensive checking operations were launched in and around the premises.

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MC Commissioner Neeru Katyal confirmed the development and said, “Following the email received, I have informed the Commissioner of Police and teams have been deployed at Zone A office. The whole building has been vacated.”

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According to sources, the threatening email was received from an ID identified as “Jennifer Senuta”. The email carried the subject line “Bomb Blast - Mayor Office Ludhiana” and allegedly warned that bomb blasts would take place before June 6.

Soon after the email surfaced, senior police officials intensified security arrangements and sanitisation drives at sensitive locations. Police personnel thoroughly checked the Zone A office complex and surrounding areas to rule out any security threat.

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Cyber crime teams and intelligence agencies have also started investigations to trace the origin of the email and identify the sender. Officials said technical details, including IP addresses and digital footprints, were being examined.