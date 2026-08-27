Emotional support plays key role in care of neuro patients, says Ludhiana doctor

The nation is at a crossroads when it comes to neurological health. Cases of stroke, dementia, epilepsy and spine disorders are rising among people across age groups. Experts say lifestyle changes, overuse of digital devices and stress are among the major drivers of the issue.

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Dr Dipesh Batra, a city-based neuro and spine surgeon, in conversation with Manav Mander about the challenges, symptoms and the role technology has to play, along with his mantra for brain health.

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India is witnessing a surge in neurological and neurosurgical disorders. What trends concern you the most?

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Strokes are increasingly affecting young adults due to lifestyle factors like substance abuse and alcohol consumption. Spine-related issues are rising because of poor posture, lack of exercise and protein-deficient diets. Dementia is also becoming more prevalent with ageing and epilepsy remains underdiagnosed due to stigma.

What symptoms should never be ignored?

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Key symptoms include memory loss, weakness in any part of the body, worsening headaches and signs of stroke. These require immediate medical evaluation.

How is technology, particularly AI, changing neurosurgery?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionary as it enables early prediction, faster diagnosis and lower complication rates. Algorithms can analyse MRI, CT and EEG scans to detect strokes, tumours and epilepsy with high accuracy. They also assist in complex brain tumour surgeries allowing greater precision. However, the main challenge is high cost, which limits adoption at scale in India.

What role do caregivers play in neurological care?

Emotional support and empathy are the backbone of treatment. Caregivers must ensure medication adherence, maintain structured routines, encourage physiotherapy and mental stimulation, educate themselves, seek care and stay connected with doctors.

How is digital misuse affecting brain and spine health?

Chronic stress, poor sleep and excessive screen time create a dopamine addiction that keeps people in a constant race. In children, overuse of digital devices is linked to autism and behavioral changes. In youth, it impairs attention, memory and cognition, leading to emotional instability and isolation. Adults face anxiety, burnout, infertility and early cervical/lumbar spondylosis. Among the elderly, it accelerates cognitive decline. We are living in one of the fastest transforming eras with continuous dopamine around us. Technology is overpowering our ability, thoughts, emotions and actions.

What is your personal mantra for protecting brain health?

I follow the “SSS” rule. It protects your brain.

Sleep: Sleep seven to eight hours to repair memory. A daytime nap of 15 minutes can help in rejuvenation.

Stress management: We have lost the charm of rural India, like meeting friends or neighbours, sharing and cooking meals together, face-to-face conversations, listening to music etc. They were a major source of entertainment. Small breaks with kids and parents are also a great option for help.

Screen time: “Screen fasting”, just like food fasting, is my concept to reduce mental fatigue and improve focus and emotional balance.