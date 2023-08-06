Empanelled architects’ list uploaded on website

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 5

For facilitating residents in getting building plans approved for their buildings, the MC has uploaded the list of empanelled architects on its official website (mcludhiana.gov.in).

Officials said: “As per directions issued by the state government, the building plans are approved online through empanelled architects on e-naksha portal of the Department of Local Government. There are 90 architects which are empanelled in Ludhiana city areas and residents can contact any of them for getting the building plans approved as per the norms.”

MC chief Shena Aggarwal said the list had been uploaded to help residents find empanelled architects and get building plans approved before commencing construction works.